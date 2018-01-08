The full Golden Globes 2018 winners list, as Game of Thrones and Stranger Things miss out

During an evening (rightfully) dominated by a far more serious and all-encompassing conversation about sexual abuse in Hollywood, the Golden Globes 2018 still had some awards to give out. Stranger Things and Game of Thrones season 7 were both up for gongs – and even went head-to-head for the honour of being named best TV show. Read on to find out how they did, as well as feasting your eyes on the complete Golden Globes 2018 winners list.
While Game of Thrones and Stranger Things may lost out to The Handmaid’s Tale, there were plenty of successes elsewhere. Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Laura Dern received an award for Best Actress in a Limited Series; Hideo Kojima’s best bud (and Death Stranding alum) Guillermo del Toro scooped up Best Director, and Black Panther’s Sterling K. Brown got the nod for Best Actor in a TV drama.
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Best Motion Picture - Musicial or Comedy
I, Tonya
Lady Bird - WINNER
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) - WINNER
Meryl Streep (The Post)
Michelle Williams (All The Money In The World)
Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Tom Hanks (The Post)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) - WINNER
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)
Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) - WINNER
Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)
Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)
James Franco (The Disaster Artist) - WINNER
Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Hong Chau (Downsizing)
Allison Janncy (I, Tonya) - WINNER
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) - WINNER
Best Director - Motion Picture
Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Ridley Scott (All The Money In The World)
Steven Spielberg (The Post)
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) - WINNER
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Liz Hannah, Josh Singer (The Post)
Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) - WINNER
Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game)
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Best Motion Picture - Animated
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco - WINNER
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Loveless
The Square
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In The Fade - WINNER
Best Orginal Score - Motion Picture
Cartel Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Alexander Desplat (The Shape of Water) - WINNER
Johnny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)
John Williams (The Post)
Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
Mighty River (Mudbound)
Remember Me (Coco)
The Star (The Star)
This Is Me (The Greatest Showman) - WINNER
Home (Ferdinand)
Best Television Series - Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale - WINNER
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies - WINNER
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) - WINNER
Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Susan Sarandom (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
Jude Law (The Young Pope)
Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo) - WINNER
Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) - WINNER
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Liev Schrieber (Ray Donovan)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Alison Brie (GLOW)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) - WINNER
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Frankie Shaw (SMILF)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Aziz Ansari (Master of None) - WINNER
Kevin Bacon (I Love Dick)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Eric McCormack (Will & Grace)
Best Performance by An Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) - WINNER
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television
Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies) - WINNER
David Thewlis (Fargo)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)
