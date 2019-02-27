Popular

"I'm not gonna bring a girl over and BBC and Chill" - the BBC and ITV are launching a new streaming service called BritBox and people aren’t happy

Don’t worry, you are not misreading a headline about the Netflix movie Bird Box, but rather seeing the name for the new streaming service from ITV and BBC, BritBox. The broadcasting giants have collaborated to create a new streaming service offering an impressive collection of British box sets and original series on demand. Titles include EastEnders, Fawlty Towers, Doctor Who, and even news shows like Good Morning Britain, which would stream within 24 hours of airing.

Think Netflix but British centric, as ITV CEO Carolyn McCall says: "BritBox will be the home for the best of British creativity-celebrating the best of the past, the best of today and investing in new British originated content in the future."

Shows will vary from the past, present, and future British content as well as titles commissioned specifically for BritBox. It’s already a huge hit in the US with over half a million subscribers and looking to launch in the UK in the second half of 2019. So what do people think so far?

The ugly

Many UK viewers slam the idea of paying a subscription when they already pay their TV licensing fee, which includes iPlayer. Plus, they're firmly loyal to the houses of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The slightly nicer

Some are more open minded by countering the payment argument and reminding us IT'S NOT COMPULSORY. There is also the comparison to buying DVDs of popular shows, technically you are still paying twice?

This person gets my reference!

A nice(?) nod to current UK affairs

And an unfortunate rebranding, fitting since the logo looks very familiar...

