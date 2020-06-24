ID@Xbox summer showcase series highlights 34 games

Microsoft is turning the spotlight to a ton of Xbox Series X and Xbox One indie games with an extensive new video showcase.
After showing off a set of eight titles at the Guerrilla Collective showcase earlier this month, ID@Xbox revealed that was just the beginning of its summer celebration. The independent games label at Microsoft just revealed five more spotlight videos, each one showing off at least 5 more games each that you'll be able to play on Xbox.
Here's the full list of showcases and their planned contents, starting with the first one that already aired.
Summer Spotlight 1
- SkateBIRD
- Spellbreak
- The Falconeer
- The Forgotten City
- Trash Sailors
- Call of the Sea
- Dead Static Drive
- Welcome to Elk
Summer Spotlight 2
- Carrion
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Atrio: The Dark Wild
- Black Book
- No Straight Roads
Summer Spotlight 3
- EVERSPACE 2
- Foregone
- Going Under
- Hitchhiker - A Mystery Game
- Paradise Lost
Summer Spotlight 4
- ScourgeBringer
- PHOGS!
- Psikodelya
- Sail Forth
- Super Meat Boy Forever
Summer Spotlight 5
- The Ascent
- Cake Bash
- The Riftbreaker
- The Universim
- Cyber Shadow
Summer Spotlight 6
- Knight Squad 2
- Boomerang Fu
- VoidTrain
- Wintermoor Tactics Club
- Xuan-Yuan Sword VII
- Backbone
Xbox Series X backwards compatibility means if you pick up any of those games on Xbox One first you'll be able to start playing them on Microsoft's next-gen system with no extra hassle. Hopefully we'll see even more before the new console arrives in time for the holidays.
