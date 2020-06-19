Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden pre-order deals - get the next D&D adventure here

The next D&D campaign is taking us back to the frigid wastelands of the north, and Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden pre-order deals have already started to appear online. Announced via D&D Live, this new Dungeons and Dragons adventure will kick off the franchise's next storyline when it launches on September 15, 2020.

Reuniting players with a location made famous by the Drizzt Do’Urden novels and 2000's Icewind Dale video game, Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden is the first adventure set within the Forgotten Realms since Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus last year. And because developer Wizards of the Coast know what we want, tie-in miniatures, special editions, and themed dice are also on offer as part of their Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden pre-order deals.

Although details are scarce right now, the plot is supposed to revolve around rediscovered treasure within a forgotten glacier, a chilling secret (pun very much intended), and an attempt by the eponymous Frostmaiden to cover the north in an "endless night". As the official website notes, this "is a tale of dark terror that revisits the forlorn, flickering candlelights of civilization known as Ten-Towns and sheds light on the many bone-chilling locations that surround these frontier settlements". Those creepy overtones (and a cover featuring a badass owl/minotaur cross) suggests an adventure unlike previous books.

Want to get your hands on it in time for launch? We've got all the best Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden pre-order deals below.

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden sourcebook

The next D&D storyline (advancing players from level 1-12) takes us to the frozen north of the Forgotten Realms, an area known simply as Icewind Dale. It seems that we'll be going head to head with a group of wizards called the Arcane Brotherhood when we get there. That's because we're on a not-so-noble quest to plunder the Cave of Hunger. Unfortunately for us, that cave appears to hide more than mere treasure. Dark secrets are also held within, and we suspect they may cause trouble for everyone in the region before long. If you're new to D&D, Icewind Dale is an unforgiving stretch of land to the far north that few can survive in - step outside without the right gear and you'll swiftly freeze to death. The people are very hardy as a result, and newcomers are in for a challenge. You'll be able to find out more when the book launches on September 15, 2020. Oh, and one more thing. If you act fast, you should be able to get a special edition of Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden with a unique cover. We expect these to disappear quickly; they're gorgeous.View Deal

Dice and accessories

Naturally, a new sourcebook for D&D means new dice. This themed pack includes eleven unique, premium dice based on the chilly Icewind Dale, a 'player-friendly' fold-out map of the area, felt-lined dice trays, and twenty double-sided cards that feature the characters and creatures you'll encounter on your journey. These accessories are neat companions to the main campaign, and they'll help get you in the spirit of things if you're playing person.View Deal

New to D&D? Start here

Dungeons and Dragons has seen a resurgence of popularity lately, but it can be an intimidating prospect at first glance. That's why we've put together some handy explainers on one of the best tabletop RPGs around, complete with advice on where to start and how to find a game.

