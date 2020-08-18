If you want to know how to watch today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase, you're in the right place.

You can catch the brand-new look at indie games for Nintendo Switch embedded above today at 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT on Tuesday, August 18 or on the official Nintendo YouTube page . We know ahead of time that we'll be getting 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie releases for Nintendo Switch, but the actual content of the showcase is a mystery. You'll have to tune in to see what's in store for the future of Nintendo indie gaming.

The March 17 Nintendo Indie World showcase included quite a few exciting announcements, including confirmation that Bloober's Blair Witch would be heating to Switch sometime this summer, and several new game reveals. The March 17 showcase included a gorgeous Annapurna Interactive puzzle game called I Am Dead, the gorgeous island farm sim Summer in Mara, and The Good Life, a game in which you're a journalist who can transform into a dog or cat. Curious if today's Indie World showcase can top that…

Could we be getting some new indie titles ported over to Switch? Or a host of brand-new games for us to look forward to that will let us travel to faraway lands while on the go? You'll have to tune into the August 18 Nintendo Indie World showcase to find out just what Nintendo has in store for us, so make sure to mark your calendars or set an alarm on your phone.