How to watch the December 15 Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Wondering how to watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase scheduled for today, December 15? You're in the right place.

Nintendo announced today's showcase earlier this week. The show starts at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST. It's unclear whether we'll get a brief livestream and a VOD to watch back later, or if Nintendo will just publish a video of a pre-recorded showcase. Based on the most recent events, we're betting on the latter, but it's six one way and half a dozen the other anyway. Either way, you'll find it on the Indie World homepage . We'll add a YouTube embed when it's released.

Like the indie side of the games industry, Nintendo Indie Showcases are pretty unpredictable, so there's no telling what all we'll see. That said, there are a few standout titles that many players are hoping to hear more about, many of them unexpected sequels to previous indie darlings. Potential headliners include Axiom Verge 2, which was first revealed at a December 2019 Nintendo Indie stream, long-awaited sequel Hollow Knight Silksong, and Golf Story follow-up Sports Story. Of these three, Silksong is probably the longest longshot since we've heard virtually nothing about it all year, but fans are holding out hope that Team Cherry will close 2020 with a fresh teaser.

Whatever we see, the December 15 Nintendo Indie World showcase is sure to be something to see. These shows reliably turn up at least a handful of interesting indies no matter your taste in Switch games, and to top it off, this could well be the last reveal-style show that Nintendo airs this year.