How to watch the Tokyo Game Show 2020 Xbox showcase today

The Tokyo Game Show 2020 is officially starting and if you're looking to catch the Xbox showcase, you've come to the right place.

Xbox is kicking off the online event with a showcase at 1 pm BST / 2pm CEST / 5 am PT / 8 am ET. You can tune into the Japanese stream on the official YouTube channel, and we'll update this with an English subbed version if one becomes available.

Microsoft released details of what you can expect from the show in a tweet earlier this month. There won't be any new next-gen news, so you shouldn't expect to learn anything we don't already know about the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Set to celebrate Japanese creators and games, we also know it will include updates coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator for PC, and a look at "Japanese Minecraft community creativity".

In a follow-up tweet posted in light of Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax media, Xbox also confirmed there won't be any new acquisition news at the show today. Microsoft purchasing the parent company of Bethesda has already caused a lot of excitement, with thoughts already turning to the possibility of seeing Fallout: New Vegas 2 someday. The acquisition also means that Bethesda's catalog will be coming to Xbox Game Pass, and that includes the highly-anticipated Starfield whenever it finally releases.

