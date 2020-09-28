How to watch the Pokemon Sword and Shield The Crown Tundra reveal stream

You'll need to know how to watch the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion pass update stream to catch all of the news about the next DLC as soon as it rolls out.

The Pokemon Company is planning to share more about the next part of the Pokemon Sword & Shield expansion pass on Tuesday, September 29 at 6am PDT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST, and you can catch the whole event via the YouTube embed above. The announcement for the video event doesn't confirm any more details - not even how long we should expect it to go for - but the Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra expansion is still scheduled for release this fall, so that's very likely going to be the focus of Tuesday's event.

Where the Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor expansion was focused on battle, the bits of info teased out so far have indicated that The Crown Tundra will focus more on exploration, adventure, and discovery. The Crown Tundra region itself is set to be much larger than the Isle of Armor, and you'll serve as the leader of an exploration team to chart the snowy region. You'll find new Pokemon as you rove the mountainous countryside, explore Pokemon Dens for the first time, and try out an unspecified "co-op play feature" in the process.

The Pokemon Company has teased that you'll be able to encounter "a number of previously unseen Legendary Pokemon" as you explore The Crown Tundra. Some leaks have indicated that this will include new additions to previous generations of Legendaries. We'll find out more once the event begins.