How to watch The Nevers - where to stream the Victorian sci-fi

From the creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Joss Whedon brings us an exciting warping of science-meets-historical fiction in a drama that equips women in the Victorian era with special abilities following a supernatural event. Hitting Stateside as a HBO Max exclusive, here's everything you need to know to watch The Nevers in this female-centric, empowering series.

With a star studded cast, expect familiar faces hailing from British shores, including Laura Donnelly (Outlander), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), and James Norton (War & Peace and Little Women).

HBO Max: See deals and offers

The genre-bending series from HBO Max will follow women granted 'abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing' over ten episodes, as this group of misfits work to protect themselves against a force hellbent on destroying their kind.

Setting you back $14.99 a month, HBO Max is certainly more expensive than other streaming services out there like Disney Plus. However, it's worth noting how much content you'll be able to stream on HBO Max with a whole host of TV shows to binge, as well as movies. Want more of that British grit? You can watch I May Destroy You from the fantastic mind of Michaela Coel. HBO Max customers will also benefit from all Warner Bros 2021 movie releases, coinciding with their theatrical release, including titles like Dune and Judas and the Black Messiah.

With the first six episodes set to drop weekly every Sunday, the final four episodes meet some uncertainty, dates yet to be determined as production was affected by the pandemic. Exclusive to HBO Max, find out how to watch The Nevers elsewhere around the globe.

Watch The Nevers - US

HBO Max | $14.99 per month

Intrigued? You can watch The Nevers from the same mind as the cult classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer, exclusively on HBO Max from April 11 with new episodes dropping weekly on Sundays on the streaming service. HBO Max will set you back $14.99 a month, with the option to cancel anytime. At the time of writing, there aren't any offers for longer signups, or free trials.

Watch The Nevers - UK

Sky

Good news for those in the UK - you won't have to wait long before you can watch The Nevers in ol' Blighty. The Nevers will air from May 17 on Sky Atlantic. You can get a Sky subscription with Sky Atlantic included in its basic TV package. Alternatively, pay £9.99 a month for the Entertainment pass on Now TV.

Watch The Nevers in Canada

Crave

Those in Canada can watch The Nevers right alongside their neighbors on April 11 at 9pm with a Crave subscription. Choose the Movies + HBO plan for CA$19.98 a month, and benefit from a 7-day free trial if you're a new customer.

Watch The Nevers in Australia

Binge

Australians can stream The Nevers not long after those in the US with the first episode dropping on Monday, April 12, with a new one coming to Binge every Monday from there on out. Only AU$10 a month for the Basic plan, you can also enjoy two weeks free with its 14-day free trial for new subscribers.

Want more?

Hungry for the best possible TV setup at home? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers).

For more streaming options, on the other hand, be sure to take a look at our guides to the latest Hulu prices and bundles, our new Peacock TV costs roundup, and the best Disney Plus bundles.

For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.