How to watch the Guerrilla Collective Day 2

The Guerrilla Collective Day 2 is coming back tomorrow and here is how you can watch it.

The show is set to start on June 12 at 8 AM PDT/ 11AM EDT / 4PM BST where it will be broadcast on Twitch on the group's official channel. This will count as Day 2 of the digital festival, with the first taking place last weekend.

Several games have already been confirmed to show up, all announced on The Guerrilla Collective's Twitter. Aragami 2, Archvale, Hello Neighbor 2, Despot's Game, and more will be at the show, which is promising to be widely diverse in tone and content. No matter your tastes, there will likely be something in here that will catch your eye.

Some of the other games showing up tomorrow and those shown off last weekend have been collected together under one nice roof on Steam. If you head over to the page you will see a huge list of games with titles all taking part in the digital festival.

In a tweet, the group stated: "Lots of really interesting games of all kinds, as shown in last week's Guerrilla Collective showcase and this Saturday's stream!"

This is the second year for the indie-focused collective, which is going to give the spotlight a bunch of indie games that might well pique your interest. While we already have a pretty good understanding of what to expect from the stream, surprises could always be around the corner.

Of course, don't expect anything too massive, as this at heart a smaller celebration of games that might get glossed over in other AAA heavy showcases.

Last year a whole host of smaller, but fascinating titles were highlighted in their various shows. A Juggler's Tale, Slay the Spire and Valhiem all featured, on top of the news of Disco Elysium coming to PC. Baldur's Gate 3 even got a trailer so the show can certainly surprise!

It's going to be a very busy weekend for the world of video games. Outside of the Guerrilla Collective, major publishers are all planning to show off what they've been working on.



