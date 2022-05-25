How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi online and stream the Star Wars show for less

With the first episode fast approaching, now's a good time to find out how you can watch Obi-Wan Kenobi online for less (with the new Star Wars show creating a lot of buzz online, we suspect it'll be difficult to avoid spoilers come Wednesday). Luckily enough for us, it's easy to get hold of the series. All you need to stream Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes is a Disney Plus membership (opens in new tab) - as it's exclusive to that streaming service.

So, how much is this going to cost? You'll find advice on how to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi online for as little as possible below, but here's the short version: your best bet is a standard month of Disney Plus (opens in new tab). Sure, that might not come as a surprise. But trust us when we say you won't find a cheaper option. Unless you're getting a free subscription via another service (like Verizon in the USA (opens in new tab) or O2 in the UK (opens in new tab)), there really isn't another way to stream Obi-Wan Kenobi for less.

It's not the only option, though. We've listed your best Disney Plus sign-up deals below, and all you need to do is click on your region to get started. Then you'll be ready to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi online as soon as it debuts this Friday, May 27. Just remember, you'll need at least one month of Disney Plus to stream Obi-Wan Kenobi in full; there are six episodes in total and new instalments drop each week, so you'll require a membership until June 24 at the very least.

Where does this series fit into the wider Star Wars saga?

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | £7.99 per month (opens in new tab)

Just like The Mandalorian before it, you'll only be able to stream Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney's streaming service. And at the time of writing, your cheapest option is the standard monthly membership (unless you need a new phone contract, in which case it's worth investigating O2's offer (opens in new tab) of six months of Disney Plus with certain deals). We'd recommend considering the £79.90 (opens in new tab) annual sub, though. While it's more expensive, it's better value in the long run because you're getting 12 months for the price of 10.



(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | $11.99 per month (opens in new tab)

As you may have guessed from the show's trailers, you can watch Obi-Wan Kenobi exclusively through Disney's streaming service. And at the moment, the cheapest way of getting it is the standard monthly rate seen here. We'd suggest considering the $119.99 annual fee (opens in new tab) if you might stick around for Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk too, though. It's better value for money on the whole because you gain 12 months of the streaming service for the price of 10. A saving of $24? Lovely.



(opens in new tab) Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹299 per month (opens in new tab) / ₹1499 a year (opens in new tab)

Hoping to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi in India? No problem - Disney Plus Hotstar bundles are your way to do it. Pick up the Premium tier and you'll get multiplex and new Indian movies to go with Hotstar specials, a lack of ads, and Full HD streaming accompanied by Dolby 5.1 audio for your trouble. Content is available in English or with several dubbed options as well, and it's even better value if you pick the annual option - you're saving a massive ₹2088 a year compared to the ₹299 monthly fees.



(opens in new tab) Check for Disney Plus deals in your region (opens in new tab)

If you can't see your region listed above, we'd recommend checking to see if Disney Plus exists in your area - if it does, you'll find Obi-Wan Kenobi there. And if the streaming service isn't available for you just yet, don't give up. It'll be coming soon, as the company has promised a worldwide rollout over the next few years.



