How to stream American Horror Story online around the world

Wondering how to stream American Horror Story? Don’t worry, we've got you covered with all the information you need on how to watch the horror show wherever you are. There's certainly enough to keep you busy; each season of the hit anthology takes (largely) the same cast into a new story with a new setting and characters.

We've survived the Murder House, the asylum, and even the apocalypse, but somehow American Horror Story keeps coming back with more twisted tales that keep us hooked. For example, Season 3 focused on the exploits of a modern-day witch coven in New Orleans while Season 6 parodied a paranormal ‘It happened to me’ style docu-series to unsettling effect. Whatever your horror fancies are, AHS has a season you’ll love.

The most recent installment whisked viewers back to 1984. Taking a shot at the classic American summer-camp slasher, à la Friday the 13th, the series explores and subverts all the recognizable tropes of the beloved genre. It features some truly pulse-pounding episodes that make this ninth season well worth seeking out, so be prepared to hide behind the sofa as those 'happy' campers share the urban legend of Mr Jingles. In other words? Stream American Horror Story at your peril.

Stream American Horror Story - US

Hulu | From $5.99 per month

If you’re in the US and want every season of American Horror Story at your fingertips, Hulu is your only option. The streaming platform has the most up-to-date AHS collection anywhere short of a physical DVD or Blu-ray set. Netflix and Amazon Prime currently house the first 8 seasons, but you won’t get to dig into 1984 there just yet. Fortunately, Hulu isn't all that expensive - it's a neat $5.99 a month. You can also get a one-month free trial of Hulu; after that, it’s just $5.99 per month with ads, or $11.99 a month with no ads.



Stream American Horror Story - US

FX Now | Varies on TV packages

In Canada, the only place to stream AHS is FX Now – thankfully, they have every season so far. If you don’t have the channel already, you can request that your TV service provider add FX to your package to get automatic and free access to FX Now online. FX Now will also get you access to Martin Freeman’s new series Breeders, alongside the hotly anticipated sci-fi series Devs from the writer of Ex Machina and Annihilation. Bear in mind, the price will vary depending on your provider. If you don’t want to go through the fuss of updating your TV package or provider, however, you could always get yourself a VPN. It’ll work out much cheaper that way - you can use the US option we mentioned earlier and utilize a VPN (see below for more details) to make your device to think you’re in the US too. Be sure to check out our guide to the best VPN for Netflix that’ll work just as well for Hulu.

Stream American Horror Story - UK

Netflix | From £8.99 per month

Netflix is the home of American Horror Story in the UK, and the service has eight seasons under its belt at the time of writing. That's a lot of TV to watch. However - and unfortunately for UK viewers - the latest season of American Horror Story isn’t available to stream anywhere just yet. Besides grabbing the physical disc, the only option available to you is buying it digitally on Amazon Video, the Sky Store, or iTunes. Still, at least the first eight seasons on Netflix are plenty to binge on until later episodes get added to the platform but you could use the US option mentioned above via a VPN.

Stream American Horror Story - Australia

Foxtel Now | From $25 per month

We've got good and bad news, Australia. All nine seasons of American Horror Story are available to stream on Foxtel Now (hooray!), but it's the most expensive of the bunch (boo). More specifically, the Foxtel Now essentials pack starts at $25 a month after a ten-day free trial. Still, at least a Foxtel Now subscription features HBO stars such as Game of Thrones and Westworld. So, if that’s your thing, Foxtel might just be worth the big bucks. Want a cheaper option? Then take a look at the VPN route below.

Stream American Horror Story anywhere in the world