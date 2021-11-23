The Golden Joystick Awards 2021 will take place on Tuesday, November 23 and will be hosted by Uncharted actors Emily Rose (Elena Fisher) and Nolan North (Nathan Drake). We’d love it if you were to co-stream the show with your audience to help share the joy of the Golden Joysticks, and this article is going to show you how.

The Golden Joystick Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 with the pre-show beginning at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm EST / 1.30pm PST. The main show will begin at 10pm GMT / 5pm EST / 2pm PST.



You’ll be able to watch it live on our Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels.

We're working with more exciting partners with each show thanks to your support. No matter the size of your audience, we'd love for you to be able to share the show with them, along with your thoughts on the event. Don't forget to tag your streams with the #GoldenJoystickAwards and #50YearsOfGames hashtag if you're sharing your stream on Twitter.

How to co-stream the Golden Joystick Awards 2021

(Image credit: Future)

Co-streaming the Golden Joystick Awards 2021 is simple. All you need to do is add a new Browser Source if you're using OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) or Webpage if you use XSplit, then put in our:

Twitch stream (https://www.twitch.tv/goldenjoystickawards)

YouTube stream (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bH8PRPX1lYw)

After that, just arrange the screen how you want it, add the co-stream tag if you're streaming via Twitch, and then it's time to bring the Golden Joystick Awards 2021 on November 23 to your audience.

For any extra info, make sure to check out our guide to the Golden Joystick Awards 2021 including the show schedule and we'll see you on November 23, 2021 at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm EST / 1.30pm PST.