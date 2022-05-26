Horizon Zero Dawn TV show heading to Netflix, while God of War goes to Amazon

TV series dedicated to Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and Gran Turismo are in development.

Speaking at a Sony Business Briefing (opens in new tab) early this morning, company president Jim Ryan revealed the three projects during a Q&A session (via Press Start Australia (opens in new tab)). A recording of the event is not currently available, but Ryan explained that the Horizon series would go to Netflix, while God of War will stream via Amazon. There's no word just yet as to where they Gran Turismo series will air.

Little extra information is available regarding the projects, but during the presentation Sony did reference its attempts to expand several of its franchises "beyond gaming." Pointing to the recent Uncharted movie and HBO's upcoming The Last of Us TV show, it's clear that adaptations are an important part of the company's strategy at the moment.

As well as The Last of Us show, these announcements come in addition to the Twisted Metal TV show. Headed to NBC's Peacock service, the project will star Anthony Mackie, best known as Sam Wilson/The Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There's no word on when we can expect these projects to air, but it could take several years. The Last of Us TV show was announced in 2020, and is currently expected in 2023. Assuming we take Ryan's comments of the first confirmation of these projects, we may be waiting until 2025/26 before these shows make it to our screens.

