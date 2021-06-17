Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation #1 revisits the original game with an untold Aloy and Erend story

Get your Horizon Zero Dawn fix with a new untold tale from the time period of the original game with Titan Comics' Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation #1 . Debuting July 28, this in-continuity story explores Aloy and Erend's friendship further, while also elaborating on some events from the game (including that memorable ending).

Check out this eight-page preview of Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation #1:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation #1 preview Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Aloy and Erend are discussing the death of his sister Ersa, Captain of the Carja Vanguard. Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation will delve into how exactly she died, as well as the full story on the liberation of Meridian.

And of course, lots of machines will be destroyed along the way. It is Horizon Zero Dawn, after all.

And to stay as true to the video game as possible, Horizon Zero Dawn's narrative director Ben McCaw and writer Anne Toole are returning to co-write Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation. They'll be joined by a new series artist, Elmer Damaso, who recently drew Titan Comics' Robotech series.

The first issue of the original Horizon Zero Dawn comic book series was a hit - just like the game. It sold over 60,000 copies in the first four weeks of release back in August 2020, making it the 11th top-selling title of the month with industry's largest distributor, Diamond.

"All of us who worked on the story – myself, Anne Toole, Annie Kitain, and Ari Martinez – feel humbled by the praise the series has received," said McCaw in the announcement of Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation #1. "During the writing process, we could only hope that fans would connect with the characters the same way we do, and it’s gratifying to hear that we succeeded."

Peach Momoko returns to draw the main cover to Horizon Zero Dawn: LIberation #1, and her primary cover is joined by variant covers from Harvey Toibao, Ann Maulina, Adrian Wilkins, a blank cover, and Aloy concept art from Guerilla Games as a wraparound cover. Check them all out here:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation #1 covers Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation #1 goes on sale on July 28. A collection of the first arc, titled Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk , is scheduled for November 24.