Horizon Zero Dawn is getting a comic book series this summer

A comic book series based on Horizon Zero Dawn is coming from Titan Comics and Guerrilla Games, with the first issue set to release in comic book stores and digital platforms July 22.

Picking up after the events of the game, the comic series will follow Talanah as she grapples with a new threat and looks for purpose after Aloy's disappearance. The new series is being written by Anne Tool, who helped write the game, and will feature art by Ann Maulina. Titan Comics will publish the comics in collaboration with Horizon Zero Dawn studio Guerrilla Games. Check out the cover art for the first issue:

(Image credit: Titan Comics)

"Fans are going to absolutely love the stories we have to tell of Talanah and Aloy as we expand the Horizon Zero Dawn universe in this new comic series," said editor Tolly Mags (via THR ). "I’m really excited to see their reaction when this explosive new story arrives."

A prequel comic was set to release May 2 for Free Comic Book Day, but that's not a certainty now that the event's been postponed over the coronavirus situation. I've reached out to Titan Comics to see if there's a new date for the prequel comic.

Horizon Zero Dawn is set to release on PC this summer after more than three years as a PS4 exclusive. The Complete Edition includes bonus content with new outfits and weapons, as well as the Frozen Wilds expansion from 2017.