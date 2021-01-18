Hitman 3 launch trailer shows a lot of stabbing and shooting in scenic surroundings

With less than two days to go until release, the Hitman 3 launch trailer has arrived.

Below, you can see the full cinematic launch trailer for Hitman 3, released today by developer IO Interactive. As you can probably guess from the title, this launch trailer arrives on the cusp of IO's new game releasing, with Hitman 3 set to launch in just a few days from now on January 20.

Hitman 3's launch trailer gives us an incredibly scenic tour of some of the locations we'll be visiting in the final entry to the World of Assassination trilogy. We can see shots of the Argentinian countryside, Chongqing's glowing neon lights in China, and many more locations. Of course, the trailer also gives a good look at the many means of assassination, including stabbing, shooting, drowning, and the more exotic methods that Agent 47 has at their disposal.

It was only last week that IO detailed all six locations that we'll be visiting when Hitman 3 launches the day after tomorrow. We'll be journeying to Dubai, England, Argentina, Romania, China, and Berlin, all with the intended result of assassinating some pretty bad people.

Additionally, Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive also revealed last week that players on PC would be required to purchase Hitman and Hitman 2 again if they wanted to replay previous levels from the two games within the new game, since Hitman 3 is launching on the Epic Games Store instead of Steam. Over the weekend, however, IO walked the statement back, revealing that they were working hard on a solution to enable Steam players to access their old purchases of Hitman and Hitman 2 on the Epic Games Store.

When Hitman 3 launches later this week on January 20, it'll be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Additionally, IO's third game in the trilogy will be available on Nintendo Switch alongside other platforms, playable through the console's cloud streaming feature.

