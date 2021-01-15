Hitman 3 Switch release date joins the other versions on January 20

The Hitman 3 Switch release date has been confirmed, and you won't need to wait any longer to play on Switch than you will on any other console - as long as you have a good internet connection.

Developer IO Interactive previously confirmed that Hitman 3 will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Stadia on January 20, but it left Switch off the announcement at the time. Now the company has confirmed that the Hitman 3 Switch release date is also set for January 20.

HITMAN 3 on Nintendo Switch arrives 20 January! The World of Assassination awaits... pic.twitter.com/IHVDEZwQbwJanuary 15, 2021

The Nintendo Switch version of Hitman 3 doesn't run on the console's hardware. Instead, it pipes in gameplay via cloud streaming technology , much like the Stadia version. This allows it to have visuals and performance that are comparable to the other platforms on a system with weaker innards, but it also requires that Hitman 3 on Switch has "a stable and permanent internet connection" to be played.

Hitman 3 marks the end of IO Interactive's planned World of Assassination trilogy, and the studio is pulling out all the stops for this farewell to 47. IO recently showed off the complete list of locations that Hitman 3 will send players globetrotting through , going all the way from Dubai to Romania's Carpathian Mountains. The lab where 47 was created in the original Hitman: Codename 47 was located in Romania, so it looks like this latest chapter in the Hitman story may end right back where the whole thing began.