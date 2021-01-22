Where to find the Hitman 3 explosive golf ball in Dubai and complete the Angry Birdy assassination

If you're looking for the Hitman 3 explosive golf ball in Dubai, then you've either overhead an interesting conversation about a possible plot to take out Carl Ingram, or have been looking through the assassination challenges in the menu and wondered how you go about completing the Angry Birdy entry. It's certainly not obvious how you achieve this in Hitman 3, as you not only have to find the explosive golf ball, but then make Carl Ingram go and strike it. Helpfully we've already figured it out, so let us show you the Hitman 3 explosive golf ball location and explain how to complete the Angry Birdy assassination challenge.

Hitman 3 explosive golf ball location

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

The Hitman 3 explosive golf ball is found inside a locked storage room, at the end of the Maintenance Corridor on Level 3, and there are two main routes to reach it. You can infiltrate this area disguised as Maintenance Staff or a Penthouse Guard, and when you enter the Maintenance Corridor you'll overhear a female staff member discussing the explosive golf ball on her phone.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Either incapacitate her to get the Janitorial Key (if you haven't found one elsewhere), or use a crowbar to pry open the door to the storage room at the end of the corridor. Inside, look behind the red toolbox in the corner and you'll find the Hitman 3 explosive golf ball, so grab it to add it to your inventory and complete the first stage of this assassination.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Alternatively, if you have a crowbar you can head up to Level 4 disguised as a Penthouse Guard, then make your way to the Outdoor Area off the main luxurious Courtyard. Near the golf set up you'll see the Penthouse Terrace Ladder shortcut, so break it with your crowbar and you can climb down directly into the storage room to collect the Hitman 3 explosive golf ball. This also opens up the shortcut for all subsequent playthroughs, which is quite handy.

How to eliminate Carl Ingram with the explosive golf ball

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

So, now you have the Hitman 3 explosive golf ball, you need to actually encourage Carl Ingram to go and hit a few drives. He's trying to get some work done and has specifically requested no distractions, so the key to achieving this is making noise. When he's in the Master Suite on Level 5, turn on the vacuum cleaner in the corridor, and when he's in the Study on Level 3 switch on the radio in the corner – just make sure nobody observes you.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

With both distractions completed, Carl Ingram will be so furious that he'll need to go and play some golf to cool off, so make sure you've planted the Hitman 3 explosive golf ball in the basket before he arrives with his security in the Outdoor Area. With everything in motion, all that's left to do is stand back and admire your handiwork, then collect the Angry Birdy assassination challenge that nets you a cool 4,000 XP towards your Mastery Level.