Hideo Kojima shows off more Death Stranding screenshots, and things are getting chilly

Hideo Kojima is at it again with yet more pictures of Death Stranding, only this time everything’s on the cold side. The series of shots once again show protagonist Sam - aka Norman Reedus - sitting down, but he’s doing so in a cold environment with snowy mountains in the background. You could say Sam is chilling out (I'm sorry). As always, the shots don’t really shed much light on what’s going on, but at least we get another glimpse at a new environment in the game.

Sam is looking mighty cold right there. The poor fellow is practically frozen solid. At least he was sensible enough to wear some goggles to help him through what appears to be a snow storm. In another shot, you make out the peaks of a snowy mountain in the background, but Sam himself is looking a little bit more defrosted.

The command you can see on screen reads "get up" in Japanese, which can seen in many of the screenshots Kojima has posted in previous weeks and months. Sitting and standing confirmed, people. Okay, but really the screenshots look great, and you can't help but enjoy the head-scratching mystery of it all.

If you look in the corner there, the mountains covered by mist can be spotted again, but it looks considerably further away this time (which might explain why Sam doesn't look so cold). We also get a good look at the overcast sky above. It's all very scenic. One things for sure, there will be lot of screenshot worthy moments in what Kojima describes as a "Strand" game – an new entirely new genre in the gaming world.

In the previous wave of shots, which we thought were oddly relaxing to look at, Sam was sitting and standing around various different landscapes, but the weather in those shots looked a lot more serene and considerably less snowy.

