Here's why Respawn is removing this single tree from the King's Canyon map

Respawn has responded to calls to remove a single tree from the King's Canyon map in Apex Legends .

In a thread called "Respawn devs please remove this tree. This tree has caused so many tragedies it's not even funny", poster u/kolkoin shared their latest unfortunate encounter with the stubborn shrubby that prevents players from retreating from enemy fire if they're too close to the wall.

"o7 it will be done!" came the jaunty reply from Respawn developer, "RSPN_Absurdist" . "It might be a little bit before this gets in to live. I'm sorry about that!

"Thank you for calling this out! It's actually really helpful to see pain points like this, since it helps guide what will need extra focus when going forward! <3"

Not everyone's happy to see the tree felled, though.

"Nooooooo don't remove it, move it 1 meter away from the corner instead," countered one player. "1 tree removed = 1 tiny Crypto nerf since on [King's Canyon] trees are Crypto's beat [sic] friend as enemies have a really hard time seeing the drone."

Respawn recently responded to complaints about skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in its free-to-play battle royale, and says it's trying to "increase justice" and ensure that the matchmaker "give[s] you [a] better/fairer match".

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently opened a new studio in Vancouver, Canada to focus on the future of its hit free-to-play battle royale, but confirmed it isn't currently working on another Titanfall game. The good news is that Zampella says a series revival hasn't been ruled out , though, and many folks at Respawn would love to make it happen.

As yet, Respawn has not responded to complaints about a glitch that traps players on the screen on replicators – the new crafting machines that enable players to use the resources they find across the World's Edge map to craft, or upgrade, items. Players remain stuck on the main replicator screen even as the circle comes in and slowly kills them... which is particularly a problem for players participating in ranked matches.