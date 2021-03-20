Here's why Nier: Automata is getting review bombed on Steam

PC players unhappy with the performance issues of Nier: Automata when compared with the version that recently joined Xbox Game Pass have started review-bombing the RPG on Steam.

Though the game currently sits at a "very positive" rating on the Steam store, in the last three days new reviews have been overwhelmingly negative, with many of the new additions expressing disappointment at the differences between the Steam version and the version that recently joined Xbox Game Pass, which is, of course, also available on PC.

While the Game Pass version seems to be running smoothly, the Steam version continues to be plagued by problems, including framerate and control issues. The new version, however, boasts borderless mode and improved textures.

"NieR Automata is amazing, on [sic] of the best games I've played in my life but I cannot recommend to anyone Steam version as long [it] is not fixed and updated same as Microsoft version," said one reviewer .

Another added: "Fix this game, it needs user-created mods to be fit for purpose. I paid full price for a flawed game and now that is working correctly on another platform it is insulting that the steam version is still defective."

"A monumental achievement in-game music, top tier story, polished gameplay ruined by the extremely callous attitude of the publisher towards the Steam version of the game. As it stands now, I cannot, in good conscience, recommend this game to anyone on this platform, not when the Microsoft Store/PC Gamepass version exists and is vastly superior," said another .

As yet, Square Enix has not publicly addressed the concerns.

ICYMI, trusted hacker Lance McDonald – yes, that's the same Lance McDonald who was behind those extraordinary PT hacks – recently uncovered the final secret of Nier: Automata.

After "hundreds of hours or reverse engineering", McDonald found a complex cheat code that enables the player to jump straight to the last of the game's many endings right after killing the first boss. As McDonald takes pains to explain, no, it's not an exploit or a cheese - it's "an actual cheat code" intentionally coded into the game.

Nier: Automata received an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5 in the GamesRadar+ review . We said that "while it's certainly not perfect, Nier: Automata is nonetheless a breath of fresh air that will challenge your thumbs as well as your thinking - a game with hydrocarbon heart and silicon soul that will stay with you long after you've set the controller down".

Thanks, PCGN .