Here's when you can read our review of The Last of Us 2

With The Last of Us 2's release finally in sight, we've received a review copy of the game and we'll be able to post our thoughts from Friday June 12.

The exact times you'll be able to read our The Last of Us 2 review on June 12 are 12:01am PT / 3:01am ET / 8:01am BST.

As part of this early embargo, we can also share the opening screen from the game, so if you want to go in completely blind, stop scrolling down at this point. Still with us? Well, don't worry too much, the picture isn't heavy on detail, only showing a weathered boat moored on a foggy lake.

Still, it's an exciting sign that we're finally getting close to the end of the 7 year wait to continue Ellie's journey. If you can't wait for more news on The Last of Us 2, then an upcoming State of Play this week will give you a 20 minute insight into the game's story and gameplay with director Neil Druckmann. Just don't expect any PS5 news from the livestream though, as Sony has already confirmed this episode will be solely focused on The Last of Us 2.

Still, after The Last of Us 2 hack meant the internet was flooded with spoilers, it's exciting to see the end of the road in sight. Make sure to head back here on June 12 for our full The Last of Us 2 review.

