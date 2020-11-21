Here's how your Sims can play Cyberpunk 2077 before you can

You might not be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 right now, but your Sims can.

As spotted by our friends over at PC Gamer, the Better Computer Games mod is doing exactly what it says in the tin and gifting better video games to our Sims in The Sims 4 on PC, including Sekiro, Monster Hunter: World, GTA 5, and Cyberpunk 2077, of course. The only requirement is the base game and, apparently, "hatred for Tetris".

"Tired of Blicblock, Incredible Sports, and other generic games in your computer?" teases the mod description . "Feeling guilty of forcing your sim to play Tetris over and over again? Well then, this Better Computer Games package is for you!

"Kiss your outdated pc games goodbye. Yeet them to the nearest recycling bin. Now your sim can play GTA 5, Cyberpunk 2077 (even before it's out!), League of Legends, Persona 4, and more! Trust me, your sim will geek out and can finally die in happiness."

(Image credit: EA)

"This is one hell of a game, a neon-soaked seduction from the first second," GR+'s editor, Sam, said in her recent preview of Cyberpunk 2077.

"From the moment you start playing Cyberpunk 2077, it's your story. From the size of your nipples to your choice of life path, V is immediately yours to shape. While CD Projekt Red had us besotted with the growly charm of Geralt for years, with Cyberpunk 2077 the developer is handing the storytelling reins to you and asking you to forge your own tale in Night City. After spending 16 hours with the game, I've only just hit Act 2, and only just started writing V's story, but the journey so far has been intoxicating. Anyone worried that Cyberpunk 2077 may be disappointing shouldn't be; this is a game that will surely surpass expectations."

The Cyberpunk 2077 PC system requirements were recently updated with more granular recommendations for PC players, including what you'll need for optimal ray tracing performance.