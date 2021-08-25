If you're wondering what's the best way to start the Gamescom festival, here's how to watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 showcase.

You can watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 presentation directly through the embedded video just below. The entire showcase, which is hosted, as always, by presenter Geoff Keighley, will be kicking off at approximately 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. ET. Keighley has pledged roughly two hours of announcements, reveals, gameplay, and trailers.

As for what the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 presentation will actually contain, we have a pretty good idea of the contents already. Death Stranding Director's Cut, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Far Cry 6 have all been confirmed to appear in some capacity, which is a pretty blockbuster line up however you look at it.

In terms of what hasn't been announced though, Halo Infinite is looking increasingly likely to appear. In a head-scratching turn of events, the standout sequel was entirely absent from Xbox's Gamescom 2021 showcase yesterday on August 24, leading many to speculate that it would turn up at the Opening Night Live presentation instead. Just earlier today, a retailer inadvertently revealed that Halo Infinite would be launching on December 8, and Keighley's showcase seems primed to make this date official.

In all though, the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 presentation promises to be a cracking two hours. If it's anything like the Summer Games Fest showcase earlier this year in June, it'll feature interviews with actors and developers, brand new gameplay footage, and much more.

