Here's how Star Wars: The Last Jedi pays tribute to Carrie Fisher (if you want to know)

Carrie Fisher is a star that will never be extinguished. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will make that abundantly clear during her turn in movie, but there is also a separate, simple tribute to the much-missed Leia tucked away. If you don’t want anything spoiled, feel free to look away now (though it is the most minor of minor spoilers, in case you were wondering).

According to those who have seen the movie, you’ll want to quickly stick around for the credits. No, there’s no Marvel-style post-credits scene here. After the main cast credits have rolled, though, Fisher gets one final moment in the spotlight.

As reported by Vanity Fair, a title card with Fisher’s face pops up, adorned with the caption “In loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher.” I bet there wasn’t a dry eye in the house, and I really hope people spread the word so everyone sticks around to see it.

I’m sure Carrie would agree with how lovely and understated that all sounds. There’s no – as far as we know – obvious moment in the movie to say goodbye, so for her to get a brief, yet poignant moment for everyone to remember here once the dust has settled is pretty much the perfect way to cap off a stunning life and career.

If you want more in the way of celebrating Carrie Fisher (and why not, she’s bloody brilliant), check out the many, many tributes on what would have been her 61st birthday, plus a touching dedication to Carrie from C-3PO himself, Anthony Daniels.

Image: Lucasfilm