Here's how much room Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will take up on your PS5

The upcoming Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will weigh in at a very modest 33GB.

The news broke out as excited fans got busy pre-installing Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, which launches next week on June 11.

While a lot of contemporary games infamously take up a lot of space on our collective hard drives, Rift Apart early adopters commented on the game's surprisingly svelte size of just 33.618GB.

🚨 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)▶️ Download Size : 33.618 GB (Version 01.000.007)🟩 Pre-Load : June 4🟫 Launch : June 11🟨 #PS5 #RatchetAndClankPS5 #RatchetPS5⬜ @insomniacgames pic.twitter.com/9uIdrJ0igSMay 24, 2021 See more

Confirming it's not a typo, Insomniac Games' community director, James Stevenson, described it as "33gb of deliciousness" and stated, "sizes are getting smaller on native PS5 games due to the compression techniques and SSD!"

Sizes are getting smaller on native PS5 games due to the compression techniques and SSD!June 4, 2021 See more

The latest Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trailer takes a look at the evolution of the series since 2002. As Hirun explained yesterday, th new trailer took a look at the history of the Ratchet and Clank franchise under PlayStation . We start all the way at the very beginning, when Ratchet and Clank debuted as new partners on the PS2 back in 2002, then fast-forwarding through the entire extensive franchise to end up at Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart in 2021.

Hopping between dimensions is going to be a massive part of Rift Apart. Since the PS5 is able to render details and areas at such a massive pace, Insomniac is really making that a key feature of the new game, as Ratchet, Clank, and Rivet go hopping between worlds in the blink of an eye, with zero loading times in between.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart launches next week on June 11, exclusively for the PS5. For a complete look ahead to one of the most exciting games of 2021 so far, head over to our Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart preview for more.