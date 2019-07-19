How the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite prestige system works is a little odd. It's a way of reseting your progress in the game to increase the rewards you get - wiping the book where you collect all your images clean in return for more XP for filling it up again and again. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite can be confusing at the best of times and this system doesn't make a great deal of sense, so read on for how Harry Potter: Wizards Unite prestige works.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite tips | Harry Potter: Wizards Unite prestige | Harry Potter: Wizards Unite professions | How to cast spells in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite | Harry Potter: Wizards Unite spell energy | Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Master Notes | How to download Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

How does the Harry Potter Wizards Unite prestige system work

As you defeat confoundables in Harry Potter Wizards Unite you add images of the foundables you save/release to your registry, which is basically a sticker album split across the nine following areas:

Care of Magical Creatures

Dark Arts

Hogwarts School

Legends of Hogwarts

Ministry of Magic

Magiczoology

Magical Games and Sports

Mysterious Artifacts

Wonders of the Wizarding World

Oddities

Each consists of three pages with five images on each, except for Oddities which is a two pager. How you fill these pages varies on the rarity of the foundables. Each time you catch one you get a fragment, with some entires requiring multiple fragments until you can complete and collect the image. So some entries, like the Dirigible Plum in the Wonders of the Wizarding World section is completed by finding it once and getting a single fragment. While the Self-Playing Harp requires four fragments and, as a result, needs to be found four times.

Eventually, though, you'll complete a page and this will unlock the option to Prestige it. What this does is clear the complete page of images, reseting it (it only does this for the page in question, not the entire section). As a result you'll have to find fragments again to fill it out, and collect more of them each time. The amount you need to gather goes up each time you Prestige, but the pay off is that you'll gain extra XP for doing so.

Check out the difference of what you have to collect between base level and Bronze Prestige as an example:

When you reach Gold level you'll be expected to collect 50 fragments for each entry so don't expect to max things out too quickly.

Harry Potter Wizards Unite prestige levels

It's a fair jump, giving you more to do and earn. There are four Harry Potter Wizards Unite prestige levels in total if you count the beginning stage. Each time you level up you'll get a new frame around the page in first bronze, then silver and finally gold.

As we mentioned earlier, each level of Prestige will increase the amount of fragments you need to find in order to collect an images and stamp it into your registry. The process currently stops at Gold, as the video below shows, but it's not impossible that a higher tier level could be introduced later on.