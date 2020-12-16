Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be getting new content and features in 2021

Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be getting more content throughout 2021.

The future plans are outlined in the last Halo Waypoint blog post of the year, which comes in the form of a Master Chief Collection (or MCC) development retrospective. The post comprehensively outlines some of the new content and features set to come to the collection in the future.

More seasons are set to come next year on a regular 2-month basis. Starting off with Season 5 in 2021, 343 plans to continue on to Season 10 before deciding whether to add more seasons after that. Mod support will also be a big focus for the developer going into the new year, with more information set to be revealed next year.

The post also teases new Forge items, but doesn't shed much light on what exactly those items will be. Along with continued updates to iron out bug fixes, the post also gives an overview of the development status of various features coming to the game next year - including possible features that are being looked into such as split-screen on PC. You can see the full list below:

Actively In Development

View Model Adjustment for all games: On track for early 2021

Steam Account Linking: On track for early 2021

In Game FPS Cap/Adjustments: More options coming in 2021

PC File Share: On track for early 2021

Additional Video Settings/Options: More options coming in 2021

Custom Game Browser: On track for early 2021

Double Key Binds for all games: On track for early 2021

Per Game Audio Options: This should be in flights in early 2021

Bringing PC Features to Console (Like FOV Sliders): We will communicate more on this next year, no hard timeline for when these features could be making their way to console

In Design Iteration

Additional Mod Support

Additional Accessibility Support

HDR Support on PC

New Season Content (ADDED)

New Forge Items (ADDED)

All the super-secret features I’m not ready to talk about just yet (ADDED)

In Backlog, Pending Further Discussions

Idle System Improvements

Splitscreen on PC

As of today, a new patch is going live which will add a series of bug fixes and quality of life improvements. The update has been added to lay down the "groundwork for the next season coming in 2021", with the patch bringing in new cosmetic content that will be unlocked in Season 5.

The new armor sets will be added in this patch ahead of the new season to remove the need for an additional update next year, and while you won't be able to use or unlock them just yet, you'll be able to check out a preview and text descriptions. The blog also adds that they are not yet revealing when the new season will go live, so we'll have to wait until the new year to find out.

To thank players for their continued support, the Waypoint also includes a look back on 2020 with a neat infographic. The data shows off some very impressive in-game figures, such as how many enemies of a certain type were killed in 2020, how many hours were played across the collection, and how many custom games players tucked into. Alongside the wait for Halo Infinite, it certainly looks like Halo fans will have plenty to look forward to next year.

