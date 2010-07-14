Halo: Reach Limited Edition details arrive. Will you be buying it?

What%26rsquo;s in the Limited Edition box

- Custom case modeled after a recovered ONI data module

- In-game Elite armor set for multiplayer

- Dr. Halsey's ONI security badge

- An embroidered Spartan II patch

- Artifact bag, which contains the personal notes and documents of the creator of the Spartan program: Dr. Catherine Halsey







Above: Packaging shot for the Halo: Reach Legendary Edition



Halo: Reach is scheduled to release on September 14, 2010. It seems like it’s been a while since we’ve held a poll on GamesRadar, so let us know about your Halo: Reach purchasing plans.



