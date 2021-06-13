Halo Infinite release window set for F2P multiplayer and single-player campaign

The Halo Infinite release window has been set, and you'll be playing the first part of its campaign as well as the first chunk of its multiplayer season by the end of the year.

The Xbox E3 2021 event confirmed that the Halo Infinite release date - at least for its initial parts - is set for holiday 2021. That includes free-to-play multiplayer and an "epic campaign" which follows the adventures of Master Chief on Zeta Halo.

Xbox delivered the news with a pair of trailers for the two modes, showing Master Chief preparing to set out on a new mission with a surrogate Cortana for the story, and a whole bunch of chaotic Spartan combat for the multiplayer side.

Developing...