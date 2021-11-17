Halo Infinite ranks and ranked tiers are a useful thing to know, considering that the ranked mode is a major part of the game's multiplayer with its own perks, nuances and variations. For that reason, we'll take you through the Halo Infinite ranks in order below, the rules for ranked playlist, and what you can expect from the different ranked tiers in how they affect the gameplay.

Halo Infinite weapons | Halo Infinite Beta | Halo Infinite Tenrai event | How to level up fast in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite ranks in order

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Halo Infinite's ranked playlist puts players into ranks depending on their skill and performance, then shuffles players up and down those ranks as they play better or worse. At time of writing, the ranks of Halo Infinite are arranged as follows, from least to best.

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Onyx

Your rank is set when you complete your first ten games of ranked competitive matches, then updates as you play from that point on. Your rank resets at the start of every season, so you have until then to get as high as possible. The rewards for high ranks appear to be emblems and nameplates, as shown in the image above. If there's any other perks to it, we haven't found them.

How to improve your competitive tier ranking

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The actual rubric for how your rank improves is… vague, to say the least. Infinite simply says it improves when you "perform better than expected", which might suggest that multiple factors are being considered, such as wins, K/D ratio and general match score. We'll update when we know more, but frankly - just do well. Win games, get kills, don't die.

Ranked competitive matching game rules

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Ranked games in Halo Infinite have various game types, but with some additional rules added or changed to make things a little more tricky. Here's some things to keep in mind.

There's no motion sensor/radar for anybody.

Friendly fire is active.

Grenades no longer show hitmarkers.

Everybody starts with a BR75 (Battle Rifle) and no secondary weapon.

These rules clearly make things a little more dangerous and hardcore - the Battle Rifle is more deadly and precise than either the usual starting Pistol or Assault Rife, friendly fire means you now have to be wary of allies, lack of grenade hitmarkers means you can't scout ahead with explosives, and the loss of radar is a game changer that makes ambushes and stealth much more viable.

There's also one more thing to keep in mind - if a player leaves the game, either for connection issues, crashes or just voluntarily quitting, the game keeps going but nobody will fill their place, putting that team at a permanent disadvantage with one less hired goon. That being said, Halo Infinite does penalise those players - quitting Ranked too often in a row places a temporary ban on playing that game mode for a short time.

Ranked game modes

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Ranked mode has four game modes available at time of writing with a total of six maps in circulation (though not all maps can support all game modes. We've listed the available ones below, just keep in mind that they're all subject to the altered ranked game rules mentioned above.