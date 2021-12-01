Halo Infinite multiplayer perks will be given to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers from Dec 8

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to claim monthly Halo Infinite Multiplayer bonuses starting next week.

Announced as part of this month’s Xbox Game Pass games - which includes Halo Infinite when it releases in just a few days' time - Microsoft also announced that it would be giving those subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate extra bonuses for Halo Infinite multiplayer each month.

Starting from December 8, 2021, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to grab the 'Pass Tense' MA40 AR Bundle which includes four 2XP boosts, four challenge swaps, and exclusive weapon skin, the ‘Pass Tense’ MA40 Assault Rifle coating.

This wasn’t all that was announced by Microsoft today, Stardew Valley will also be making its Game Pass debut on consoles, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Not only this but other games such as Among Us, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Lawn Mowing Simulator, and more will also be making their way onto the Xbox gaming library before the year is over.

In other Halo Infinite news, the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is available to play right now and any progress you make will be carried over into the full campaign when it launches exactly a week today. For those who want to keep everything secret until the big day, we have some bad news. The German language opening cutscene of Halo Infinite did leak last week so keep your eyes peeled if you’re trying to avoid any spoilers until launch day.