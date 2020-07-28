Halo Infinite in Dreams is the closest thing to Halo on PlayStation (for now)

Halo: Infinite is coming to Xbox Series X , Xbox One, PC, and Dreams. Granted, the Dreams version isn't strictly official.

Dreams creator Disarmed shared their very own take on the Halo universe inspired by last week's Halo Infinite gameplay debut , driven by one thought: how strange it would be to have Halo on PlayStation. If their Dreams level is any indication, it would be a little strange at first, but then mostly just great. Really great.

#MadeInDreams - was pretty excited with the @xbox debriefing last week & the gameplay reveal of #HaloInfinite!got me to thinking how strange it would be to have @halo on the @PlayStation 🤔 - here’s something! the future is looking bright for next-generation 💙💚 pic.twitter.com/dC4nz6QnOmJuly 28, 2020

The level as it stands now is a walk through a lovely, lush forest, with Master Chief's assault rifle in the foreground and the rest of the Halo installation stretching off over the horizon in the background. The intro screen even has some of that trademark Gregorian chanting, though the level itself judiciously opts for some distant bird sounds instead.

While it still doesn't seem likely in the short term, it is easier to imagine Halo getting an official PlayStation version now than ever. The Xbox Games Showcase proved that Microsoft is fully committing to Xbox Game Pass, and bundling xCloud into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate shows that Microsoft wants as many people as possible to be able to play its games wherever and whenever. It seems like it's only a matter of time until that includes PlayStation players, too.

But until then, there's this Halo Infinite in Dreams. I've reached out to Disarmed to see if they have any plans to update the creation further or publish it for play on the Dreams platform, and I'll update this story if they get back to me.