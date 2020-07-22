Dreams PlayStation VR support launches today

The long-awaited Dreams PlayStation VR update is available right now as a free update for the existing game.

Install the update and you'll be able to access a new set of tutorials that will help you explore and build in VR and test out sample creations from Media Molecule. Plus, you'll still be able to jump online and experience other creations built for VR by Dreams users. The game supports the standard DualShock 4 controller and the PlayStation Move motion controllers.

If you have the PlayStation VR headset and the Move controllers, you can test out the new sculpting tools that will let you form objects with a much more physical interface, which will make for creating in 3D a heck of a lot easier. If you don't have the PlayStation VR headset, you'll be able to make creations that are VR-enabled, although that seems like a right tease.

All Dreams content will be playable in VR, but keep in mind that only things tagged for VR specifically will take full advantage of the new feature. Players will also be able to assign a comfort rating to VR builds to avoid anyone getting motion sickness or the general wobblies. The game is set to Comfort Mode by default, and you'll have to finish tutorials in order to change the settings, which can be found in a new VR section of the 'My Preferences' menu.

Some tips for building in VR include: using camera cuts and transitions sparingly, keep an eye on your tags, and make sure to check out all sides of objects you're building and give them a finishing touch, as players are more likely to explore and discover the backs of objects in VR.

Dreams in VR is finally here, so expect a ton of beautiful, strange, and awesome builds to come out of the new expansion.