Halo 3 PC release date set for next week

The Halo 3 PC release date has finally been confirmed, and you don't have too much longer to wait to refinish the fight.

Developer 343 Industries revealed on the official Halo Twitter account that Halo 3 will join the rest of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC on July 14. That will complete the original trilogy of Halo games on PC, and will leave Halo 3: ODST as the last portion of the Master Chief Collection to be ported over.

Finish the fight.Halo 3 arrives on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on July 14! https://t.co/y5NHDT1fa6 pic.twitter.com/94QIyvHY9rJuly 7, 2020

Once Halo 3 goes live, it will automatically be added to The Master Chief Collection on both Steam and the Windows Store (and it's currently discounted as part of the Steam Summer Sale , so now would be a great time to catch up). Both the campaign and the multiplayer will be enabled simultaneously, so you can relive the final battle for Earth in single-player or co-op, or start customizing your Spartan or Elite for multiplayer combat.

Halo 3 joining The Master Chief Collection on PC is an especially momentous occasion because this is the first time the game has been officially available on the platform. Both Halo and Halo 2 made their way to PC within a few years of their arrival on Xbox, but the final chapter of the trilogy has remained an Xbox-exclusive up until now. For PC-only Halo fans, this really is their first opportunity to complete the original trilogy.