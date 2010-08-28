Half-Life movie would have to be made by Valve, not off the table

Gabe Newell, CEO and co-founder of Valve, hastold PC Gamerthatif aHalf-Life movie were made, itwould have to be made by Valve itself. Oh, and Valve has considered it. Really! Here's Gabe on Valve's previous attempts at creating a Half-Life film adaptation:

“Where we got into this direction was after Half-Life 1 had shipped. There was a whole bunch of meetings with people from Hollywood. Directors down there wanted to make a Half-Life movie and stuff, so they’d bring in a writer or some talent agency would bring in writers, and they would pitch us on their story. And their stories were just so bad. I mean, brutally, the worst. Not understanding what made the game a good game, or what made the property an interesting thing for people to be a fan of."

That sounds about right. We'd start listing game movie scripts that are also "brutally, the worst," but that'd take too long. So what's the solution? Why, make it yourself, of course:

“That’s when we started saying ‘Wow, the best thing we could ever do is to just not do this as a movie, or we’d have to make it ourselves.’ And I was like, ‘Make it ourselves? Well that’s impossible.’ But the Team Fortress 2 thing, the Meet The Team shorts, is us trying to explore that.”

Keep exploring!Look, Valve, either announce Half-Life 3, or Episode 3, orsomething, or announce this movie. Those are your choices. We await your response.

PC Gamer's 'Valve' issue should be on US shelves soon, and will be availablein their online shopon September 1st. Pick it up for tons more inside information on the legendary company and its beloved games.

