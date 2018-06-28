H1Z1: Battle Royale is getting ridiculously popular on PS4, which means more free stuff for its players

If we could stop going crazy over Fortnite Season 5 for just one second, there's some exciting news about the PlayStation 4's second biggest free-to-play battle royale game, which has somehow got even bigger.

H1Z1: Battle Royale's open beta on PS4 has surpassed over 10 million players since first launching in May of this year. Considering developer Daybreak Games was celebrating hitting 4.5 million players less than a month ago, this is very good news indeed, and - true to its historically generous nature - the studio is giving out yet more free stuff to the growing community who have helped reach this milestone.

If you downloaded and played H1Z1 on PS4 before June 27, you'll now find a a Darkfire Pickup Truck and Sunrise Parachute in-game skin in your inventory this weekend, completely free of charge.

While 10 million players is no skin off of Fortnite Battle Royale's back, with its 125 million strong userbase, H1Z1 is actually growing at around the same rate that Epic's title was during its early days last year, which bodes well for Daybreak's future success on Sony's console.

As well as launching a new map on PC this week, the studio also unveiled plans for another update to H1Z1: Battle Royale, which will finally add a revive mechanic for Duos and Squads mode (hooray!) and introduces a new weapon - the airstrike signal - to the bouts of last-person-standing death matches.

Throw this little baby anywhere you like, and it'll call in a bomber jet to drop a bazillion tons of explosives on whoever's unlucky enough to be caught beneath the target. Ouch.

Some other interesting stats from Daybreak's milestone announcement; over 100 million hours have been collectively sunk into the H1Z1 PS4 beta, with more than 16 million headshots to the community's name. Keep it up, troops!

