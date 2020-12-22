GTA Online solo players will still get new content in future updates

GTA Online will receive more solo content in future updates, it's been revealed.

In an interview with GQ, Rockstar design director Scott Butchard explains that the design team behind the new GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist specifically allowed players to complete the new mission entirely solo. "It’s something that’s been on our minds for quite some time and the community has been vocal about it," Butchard said, adding that it's something they're "keen to carry forward."

"We want to respect teams and players who want to play co-op. But at the same time still allow solo players to still get just as valid an experience out of it. There’s perks to both," the design director continued. "If you go in there by yourself, you’re taking 100% of the cut and it’s a lot easier to do stealth and plan when you’re not on comms. With multiple players you can split up and do multiple things at once."

"I think going forward we’re going to inject more of that single-player element in [GTA Online]," Butchard concluded. This is surely good news for GTA Online players who want to take on immense challenges like the Cayo Perico Heist solo, and continue to be involved in the game's future content.

The Cayo Perico Heist went live in GTA Online only last week with a brand new update. The Heist is actually the biggest update yet for Rockstar's online game, starring the new mission itself in a brand new location, with new vehicles and weapons alike, as well as a full rework of GTA Online's radio stations, in addition to a new VIP nightclub called the Music Locker.

For a look at all the latest changes Rockstar has made to GTA 5's online component, you can head over to our complete GTA Online patch notes guide for more.