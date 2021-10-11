GTA fans use Steam reviews to urge purchases of the original games before they're gone

GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas fans are using Steam reviews to urge others to buy the original versions of the three games before they're gone forever.

Last week, Rockstar finally unveiled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, which repackages GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas into a remastered bundle. Consequently, Rockstar will remove the original versions of all three games from all storefronts, which users on Steam in particular aren't happy about, as Eurogamer first reported.

In short, the users on Steam see this as a severe blow to game preservation. Users with hundreds, and even thousands of hours on record on all three GTA games on Steam are understandably saddened by Rockstar completely wiping the versions of the games they're so attached to from the face of the planet, and so they're urging others to share in the games they adore before they're gone.

As Eurogamer notes however, the three GTA games might actually not be replaced on Steam. When the remastered trilogy was announced last week, Rockstar stated that the original three GTA games would be taken off Steam on PC, but that the remastered collection would only be available through the Rockstar Launcher on the platform. This could mean that the three GTA games are about to vanish from Steam in all forms forever.

Whatever happens, we won't have to wait long to find out. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition launches at some point later this year, and it'll be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

