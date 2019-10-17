GTA 5's Trevor says GTA 6 is releasing “soon”, but does Steven Ogg know something we don’t?

GTA 6, the next rumoured entry in Rockstar's best-selling open world crime franchise, could be releasing within the course of the next two years, according to Steven Ogg, the actor now famed for his performance as Trevor Phillips in GTA 5.

According to someone in attendance at Ogg's recent appearance on a panel during the Brazil Game Show, the actor said GTA 6 would be releasing "soon", explaining that Rockstar's "games take 7-8 years to make, do the math."

GTA 5 released in 2013, so Ogg's math sets up the GTA 6 launch date as either 2020 (next year!) or 2021, presumably for the next gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett, which are both releasing in the Holiday season of next year.

Now, it's unclear whether Ogg is just making baseless predictions as an external onlooker, or is involved in the making of GTA 6 himself, and has accidentally revealed an insight into Rockstar's development timeline. Indeed, it's entirely possible that his character of Trevor Phillips could be returning to GTA 5's sequel, as Rockstar has a precedent for bringing former Grand Theft Auto protagonists back in as surprise secondary characters for future instalments.

That said, there is (spoilers!) an ending in GTA 5 where Trevor ends up at the wrong end of Franklin's gun, so perhaps this is all just smoke and mirrors on Ogg's part. Meanwhile, Rockstar is still gearing up for the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC next month, so at least we have that to look forward to for now.

