Gran Turismo Sport producer wants to hit 240 frames per second

Despite the game being used by Sony to tease the future of 8K resolution, Gran Turismo Sport producer Kazunori Yamauchi says he would rather push the limits of frame rate to as high as 240 frames per second.

"I think, display resolution-wise, 4K resolution is enough," Yamauchi told GTPlanet in a recent interview. "In terms of frames per second, rather than staying at 60 fps, I’m more interested in raising it to 120 fps or even 240 fps. I think that’s what’s going to be changing the experience from here on forward."

The 240 frames per second bar is a high one, and not one either Sony or Microsoft has really talked about yet, though they have both been future-proofing their next generation consoles with 8K capabilities. Currently an 8K television will cost you about the same as a used car, but that was once the case with any flat screen TV too, so it's important to look at how fast prices can fall.

Yamauchi also reiterated what we've heard a lot over the last decade including the last generational leap and the next one; those leaps are just not going to be as huge anymore. "Going from PS1 to PS2 there was a hundred times the performance difference between the two console generations. An advancement like that is no longer possible."

Maybe not, but that doesn't mean the next generation isn't going to look stunning on levels we've never seen before, especially if the latter half of the generation starts delivering 8K gaming. As for 240 frames per second, it sounds like a pipe dream, but we're not going to doubt the unstoppable march of progress.