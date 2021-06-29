Good Omens season 2 announced by Amazon with David Tennant and Michael Sheen returning

Good Omens season 2 has been announced – with stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen set to return as demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale, respectively.

It might be a slightly surprising move for fans expecting the series to be one-and-done but, no, hell hasn’t frozen over. The upcoming sequel series to the original Amazon Prime hit is set to go beyond the source material outlined in Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s cult 1990 novel.

"What glorious (and dangerous) trouble will our favorite angel and demon find themselves in this time?" Neil Gaiman, who is also returning as co-showrunner, pondered on Twitter alongside news of the renewal on Prime Video.

In a statement (H/T EW), Gaiman said: "I got to use bits of the [planned] sequel in Good Omens - that's where our angels came from. Terry's not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there."

Good Omens season 2 will run for six episodes, with the series beginning with "an unexpected messenger” visiting Aziraphale’s bookshop. Teasing the story, Gaiman said, "We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory."

Like London buses, fans of Gaiman’s work will be pleased to know that – after we’ve waited long enough – Good Omens will be joined on the small screen by another: the long-anticipated Netflix adaptation of Sandman.

No release date has been given for either series. Sandman will feature an all-star cast, with Tom Sturridge is playing Dream, while Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie is indulging her devilish side as Lucifer. Joining them are the likes of Harry Potter’s David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, and Doctor Who’s Jenna Coleman.

