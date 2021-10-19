Golden Joystick Awards 2021: see the full list of nominees and how to vote today

The 39th Annual Golden Joystick Awards Nominations are in and you can now officially vote for your favorite games of 2021.

Just below, you'll be able to see what games are in contention for the coveted Golden Joystick trophies. Voting will be open until Friday November 5th, and the winners will be revealed in the all-digital live broadcast on November 23rd.



Cast your eyes below and then make sure you head to our Golden Joystick Awards voting hub immediately to have your say and dish out these gongs to the games that deserve it most.

Golden Joystick Awards 2021 Nominations

Best Storytelling

Life is Strange: True Colours

Psychonauts 2

Wildermyth

12 Minutes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Tales of Arise

Best Multiplayer Game

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Chivalry 2

Back 4 Blood

Valheim

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

Best Visual Design

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Psychonauts 2

The Artful Escape

Little Nightmares 2

Hitman 3

Genesis Noir

Best Indie Game

Death's Door

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Old World

Wildermyth

Bonfire Peaks

Sable

(Image credit: Arkane Studios)

Studio of the Year

Io Interactive

Arkane

Housemarque

Double Fine

Capcom

Draknek & Friends

Best Game Expansion

Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

Sims 4: Cottage Living

Super Mario: Bowser's Fury

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2

Mobile Game of the Year

Clap Hanz Golf

Fantasian

Overboard!

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Cozy Grove

League of Legends: Wild Rift

(Image credit: Housemarque)

Best Audio

Returnal

Jett: The Far Shore

Sable

Little Nightmares 2

Resident Evil Village

The Artful Escape

Best Performer

Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors

Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Elijah Wood - Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2

Best Game Community

Final Fantasy 14

No Man's Sky

Dreams

Monster Hunter Rise

Destiny 2

Magic: The Gathering Arena

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

PC Game of the Year

Wildermyth

Chivalry 2

Old World

Hitman 3

Pathfinder

The Forgotten City

PlayStation Game of the Year

Returnal

Deathloop

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil: Village

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Nintendo Game of the Year

New Pokemon Snap

Neo: The World Ends with You

Monster Hunter Rise

Bravely Default 2

WarioWare: Get It Together

Metroid Dread

(Image credit: Double Fine)

Xbox Game of the Year

Lost Judgment

The Ascent

Psychonauts 2

Microsoft Flight Simulator

The Artful Escape

12 Minutes

Best Gaming Hardware

PS5

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Nintendo Switch OLED

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD

Still Playing Award

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy 14

Destiny 2

GTA Online

Genshin Impact

Fortnite

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Rocket League

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

(Image credit: Sony)

Most Wanted Game

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Halo Infinite

Marvel's Midnight Suns

GTA V: Enhanced Edition

Skate 4

Elden Ring

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Starfield

Gotham Knights

Ultimate Game of the Year

Deathloop

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Ratchet and Clank

Wildermyth

Hitman 3

The Forgotten City

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

This year's nominees were decided by a judging panel from Future gaming brands including GamesRadar+, PC Gamer, Edge Magazine, Retro Gamer, Play Magazine, and the Future Games Show. "We’re thrilled at the diversity of this year’s nominees, which reflect the importance of indie games and long-running service games during 2021 where a number of high-profile titles have faced unavoidable delays.", says Daniel Dawkins, Content Director, Future Games. "We’re thrilled to see Wildermyth and Psychonauts 2 leading the shortlist with four nominations each, alongside huge titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Resident Evil Village and Ratchet and Clank."

When does voting open and close?

Voting is officially open, and you have 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT / 11pm GMT on Friday, November 5 to cast your vote.

While this year's line-up is packed fuller than the bunks in Squid Game, we'll also be celebrating 50 Years of Games as part of this year's show, so make sure you keep your eyes on GamesRadar+ for details for how you can vote on the Ultimate Game of All Time and Ultimate Hardware of All Time as well.