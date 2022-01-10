Golden Globes winners give us first look at this year's Oscars frontrunners

Awards season is officially in full swing thanks to the Golden Globes 2022 – but not quite as we know it. This year's ceremony was not televised or live-streamed, and the winners were instead announced on social media.

The Power of the Dog and West Side Story were the frontrunners in the motion picture categories, with both movies picking up three awards each. The Power of the Dog won Best Motion Picture – Drama, while Jane Campion won Best Director – Motion Picture and Kodi Smit-McPhee won Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture. West Side Story picked up the gong for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, as well as leading and supporting acting awards for Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.

While the Oscar nominees haven't been announced yet, the Golden Globes winners are usually a pretty good indication of who's set to become a frontrunner at the Academy Awards. In 2021, for example, Nomadland and its director Chloé Zhao won Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director at the Golden Globes before going on to win Best Picture and Best Director at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, Succession led the way in the television categories with three wins: Best Television – Drama and Best Actor – Television Series Drama and Best Supporting Actress – Television Series for Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook, who play siblings Kendall and Shiv Roy. Mj Rodriguez became the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe – she picked up the gong for Best Actress – Television Series Drama for her performance in Pose. Scroll down to see the winners list in full.

Golden Globes 2022 winners

Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama: The Power of the Dog

Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama: Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama: Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: West Side Story

Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick…Boom!)

Best Motion Picture – Animated: Encanto

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Drive My Car

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture: Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Director – Motion Picture: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Hans Zimmer ( Dune )

) Best Original Song – Motion Picture: "No Time to Die", Billie Eilish ( No Time to Die )

TV