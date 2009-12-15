Golden Globes nominees announced

The Golden Globes nominees have been announced and there are a few surprises in amongst the predicted contenders.

Inglourious Basterds has appeared in the Drama category, despite Tarantino repeatedly stating that it's a comedy.

Tobey Maguire has come out of nowhere to get a nod for his fine Brothers turn and, coolest of all, three British actresses (Emily Blunt, Helen Mirren, Carey Mulligan) will duke it out for the Best Actress (Drama) title.

But for us, the fight of the night will be between ex-spouses James Cameron and Kathryn Bigelow.

Both are up for Best Picture (Drama) and Best Director, and both deserve to take home trinkets for their stunning films.

Maybe they could rewrite the divorce documents to include some sort of prize share clause?

Perhaps they should look to Best Picture (Comedy or Musical) nominee It's Complicated for guidance.

Either way, as long as they win something, we'll be happy.

Take a look at the nominees and tell us what you think below. Who are your picks?

Best Motion Picture - Drama



Avatar (2009)



The Hurt Locker (2008)



Inglourious Basterds (2009)



Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire (2009)



Up in the Air (2009/I)

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy



(500) Days of Summer (2009)



The Hangover (2009)



It's Complicated (2009)



Julie & Julia (2009)



Nine (2009)





Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama



Jeff Bridges for Crazy Heart (2009)



George Clooney for Up in the Air (2009/I)



Colin Firth for A Single Man (2009)



Morgan Freeman for Invictus (2009)



Tobey Maguire for Brothers (2009/I)





Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama



Emily Blunt for The Young Victoria (2009)



Sandra Bullock for The Blind Side (2009)



Helen Mirren for The Last Station (2009)



Carey Mulligan for An Education (2009)



Gabourey 'Gabby' Sidibe for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire (2009)





Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy



Matt Damon for The Informant! (2009)



Daniel Day-Lewis for Nine (2009)



Robert Downey Jr. for Sherlock Holmes (2009)



Joseph Gordon-Levitt for (500) Days of Summer (2009)



Michael Stuhlbarg for A Serious Man (2009)





Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy



Sandra Bullock for The Proposal (2009/I)



Marion Cotillard for Nine (2009)



Julia Roberts for Duplicity (2009)



Meryl Streep for It's Complicated (2009)



Meryl Streep for Julie & Julia (2009)





Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture



Matt Damon for Invictus (2009)



Woody Harrelson for The Messenger (2009/I)



Christopher Plummer for The Last Station (2009)



Stanley Tucci for The Lovely Bones (2009)



Christoph Waltz for Inglourious Basterds (2009)





Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture



Penélope Cruz for Nine (2009)



Vera Farmiga for Up in the Air (2009/I)



Anna Kendrick for Up in the Air (2009/I)



Mo'Nique for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire (2009)



Julianne Moore for A Single Man (2009)





Best Director - Motion Picture



Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker (2008)



James Cameron for Avatar (2009)



Clint Eastwood for Invictus (2009)



Jason Reitman for Up in the Air (2009/I)



Quentin Tarantino for Inglourious Basterds (2009)





Best Screenplay - Motion Picture



District 9 (2009): Neill Blomkamp, Terri Tatchell



The Hurt Locker (2008): Mark Boal



Inglourious Basterds (2009): Quentin Tarantino



It's Complicated (2009): Nancy Meyers



Up in the Air (2009/I): Jason Reitman, Sheldon Turner





Best Original Song - Motion Picture



Crazy Heart (2009): T-Bone Burnett, Ryan Bingham("The Weary Kind")



Everybody's Fine (2009): Paul McCartney("(I Want To) Come Home")



Nine (2009): Maury Yeston("Cinema Italiano")



Brothers (2009/I)("Winter")



Avatar (2009)("I See You")





Best Original Score - Motion Picture



The Informant! (2009): Marvin Hamlisch



Up (2009): Michael Giacchino



Where the Wild Things Are (2009): Carter Burwell, Karen Orzolek



Avatar (2009): James Horner



A Single Man (2009): Abel Korzeniowski





Best Animated Film



Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)



Coraline (2009)



Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)



The Princess and the Frog (2009)



Up (2009)





Best Foreign Language Film



Los abrazos rotos (2009)



Das weisse Band - Eine deutsche Kindergeschichte (2009)



La nana (2009)



Un prophète (2009)



Baarìa (2009)