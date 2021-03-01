The Golden Globes 2021 winners have been announced, with Nomadland taking home two of the biggest film awards – Best Picture, Drama and Best Director for Chloé Zhao – and The Crown dominating the television section. Borat Subsequent MovieFilm also managed two major wins: Best Picture, Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Sacha Baron Cohen.

Other notable winners included Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor in a Drama, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Anya Taylor-Joy winning Best Actress in a Limited Series for her performance in The Queen’s Gambit, and Daniel Kaluuya for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Below, find the Golden Globes 2021 winners list in full, starting with the films and going into the TV shows.

Golden Globes 2021 winners: movies

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland WINNER

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm WINNER

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Director

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland WINNER

Best Screenplay

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher – Mank

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – The Father

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 WINNER

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Foreign Language Picture

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari WINNER

Two of Us

Best Animated Picture

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday WINNER

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom WINNER

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Maria Bakalova –Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson – Music

Michelle Pfeiffer –French Exit

Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot WINNER

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm WINNER

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda –Hamilton

Dev Patel –The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close – Hilbilly Elegy

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian WINNER

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah WINNER

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul WINNER

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

HER, Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas, "Fight for You" – Judas and the Black Messiah

Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi, "Io Si (Seen)" – The Life Ahead WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth, "Speak Now" – One Night in Miami

Daniel Pemberton, Celeste, "Hear My Voice" – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day, “Tigress & Tweed” –The United States vs Billie Holiday

Television

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown WINNER

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek WINNER

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit WINNER

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown WINNER

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – The Crown WINNER

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys– Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Comedy or Musical

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso WINNER

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett – Mrs America

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Bryan Cranston – Your Honour

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Gillian Anderson – The Crown WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

John Boyega – Small Axe, “Red, White and Blue” WINNER

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing