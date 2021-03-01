The Golden Globes 2021 winners have been announced, with Nomadland taking home two of the biggest film awards – Best Picture, Drama and Best Director for Chloé Zhao – and The Crown dominating the television section. Borat Subsequent MovieFilm also managed two major wins: Best Picture, Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Sacha Baron Cohen.
Other notable winners included Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor in a Drama, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Anya Taylor-Joy winning Best Actress in a Limited Series for her performance in The Queen’s Gambit, and Daniel Kaluuya for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.
Below, find the Golden Globes 2021 winners list in full, starting with the films and going into the TV shows.
Golden Globes 2021 winners: movies
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland WINNER
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm WINNER
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Director
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
David Fincher – Mank
Regina King – One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland WINNER
Best Screenplay
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher – Mank
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – The Father
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 WINNER
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Foreign Language Picture
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari WINNER
Two of Us
Best Animated Picture
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul WINNER
Wolfwalkers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday WINNER
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom WINNER
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Maria Bakalova –Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson – Music
Michelle Pfeiffer –French Exit
Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot WINNER
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm WINNER
James Corden – The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda –Hamilton
Dev Patel –The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Glenn Close – Hilbilly Elegy
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian WINNER
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Helena Zengel – News of the World
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah WINNER
Jared Leto – The Little Things
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul WINNER
Best Original Song in a Motion Picture
HER, Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas, "Fight for You" – Judas and the Black Messiah
Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi, "Io Si (Seen)" – The Life Ahead WINNER
Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth, "Speak Now" – One Night in Miami
Daniel Pemberton, Celeste, "Hear My Voice" – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day, “Tigress & Tweed” –The United States vs Billie Holiday
Television
Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown WINNER
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek WINNER
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit WINNER
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Emma Corrin – The Crown WINNER
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sarah Paulson – Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Josh O’Connor – The Crown WINNER
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Al Pacino – Hunters
Matthew Rhys– Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical
Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Comedy or Musical
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso WINNER
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Cate Blanchett – Mrs America
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Bryan Cranston – Your Honour
Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Gillian Anderson – The Crown WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series
John Boyega – Small Axe, “Red, White and Blue” WINNER
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing