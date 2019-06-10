The Assassin's Creed Odyssey team's next game is Gods & Monsters, coming February 2020

The Ubisoft E3 2019 ended in a big way, following announcements for Watch Dogs Legion, Roller Champions, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and For Honor, with a sneak peek at a brand new project from Ubisoft Milan, entitled Gods & Monsters.

Previously leaked in the lead up to E3 2019, Gods & Monsters is being developed by the same team who brought us Assassin's Creed Odyssey last year, and it's bright, painterly visuals bring to mind The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in all the right ways.

We only caught a brief teaser trailer from the game, which you can see below, and shows an open world RPG set in mythological Ancient Greece, but Ubisoft confirmed that it'll be out on April 25, 2020, for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and the official website already gives us plenty of details about its story.

According to its plot synopsis, Gods & Monsters will see the player "embark on a journey to the Isle of the Blessed, taken over by dangerous creatures of mythology [and] explore a beautiful fantasy world where tricky puzzles, mysterious dungeons and heroic feats await."

Your character will face all manner of mythical beasties and wield the power of the Gods to solve puzzles, and hopefully save this beautifully rendered universe in the process. In even better news, the game will be part of Ubisoft's recently announced UPlay+ subscription service for PC, which lets players access a huge range of Ubi titles for a monthly fee.

You can also already pre-order the game if you're interested, but I'm sure we'll be hearing more from Ubisoft soon, as well as hopefully getting some actual gameplay in the coming months. Otherwise, stay tuned to GamesRadar+ for more about Gods & Monsters in the lead up to its release.

