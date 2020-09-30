Godfall will get DLC support post-launch, and the first expansion launches next year

Godfall is now available for pre-order, and one bonus of pre-ordering a more expensive edition of the game is access to a DLC expansion launching at some point next year.

Right now, details are scant about the DLC expansion launching in 2021. We don't yet know if the expansion will be available to purchase separately from the various deluxe editions of Godfall that grant access to it, but at least we have some idea of how Gearbox is going to support its looter-slasher game post-launch.

The version of Godfall that you'll need to pre-order if you want access to the DLC expansion is the Digital Deluxe Edition, which retails for $79.99. If you pre-order any version of the game, you'll get access to the Godfall Starter Pack, which includes "Chrome Valorplate skins for Silvermane Phoenix and Greyhawk, Zer0's Sword Longsword and the Red Valorplate skin for Typhon," according to the PlayStation Store.

Alternatively, you can purchase the Ascended version of Godfall for access to the DLC, which will set you back $89.99. This includes the base game, day one access to the DLC expansion launching in 2021, 5 gold weapon skins, a gold shield skin, a gold Royal Banner skin, a multiplayer lobby title, an Orange Valorplate skin for Vertigo, and Gold Valorplate skins for Silvermane, Phoenix, and Greyhawk.

