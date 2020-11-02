Godfall PC specs revealed, and they're some of the steepest of the year

The Godfall system requirements are in, and the PC version of the game is no lightweight. It should run on most modern systems, but some PC gamers may struggle to run it at higher settings or resolutions. Here's the full spec breakdown:

Godfall minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i5-6600

RAM: 12GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

HDD: approximately 50GB (based on PS5 reports)

Godfall recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7-8700

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TI 11 GB

HDD: approximately 50GB (based on PS5 reports)

Overall, Godfall is pretty above average in terms of sheer hardware demand – which, to be fair, is to be expected from a next-gen game. For comparison, the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements recommend an AMD Ryzen 3 3200G / Intel Core i7-4790 with an AMD Radeon R9 Fury 4GB / Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB. Godfall's recommended specs are quite a bit more demanding, particularly for GPUs, with a staggering 11GB VRAM recommended for Nvidia cards. The minimum requirements are reasonably low so it shouldn't be too tough to play the game, but it sounds like Godfall may tax even slightly out-of-date PCs.

It's good to have some specs in the book, but developer Counterplay Games hasn't explained what performance these specs will get us. In other words, we don't know if the minimum specs are rated for 30FPS at 1080p, or if the recommended specs are rated for, say, 1440p at 60FPS. With how hefty the recommended specs are, I would think they're capable of much more than 60FPS at 1080p, but we don't know for sure.